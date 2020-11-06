CEO of Tri-County Urban League in Peoria retiring after 27 years of service

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — After 27 years as the CEO of the Tri-County Urban League, Laraine Bryson is retiring.

Under her leadership, the league has a solid endowment and has secured large grants for the future.

Bryson has received numerous honors during her career for leadership and civil rights. Bryson says it’s time to pass the baton after 27 years and looks forward to seeing the non-profit succeed and change lives.

“I think after a period of time, it’s time to pass it on to a younger generation to come with fresh ideas and different ways of doing things, but it’s always gonna be a part of my heart. I actually started at the urban league at the age of 14 in one of our programs,” said Bryson.

The Tri-County Urban League is now beginning the process of finding a replacement for Bryson.

She plans to retire during the first quarter of 2021.