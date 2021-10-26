Change of plans: McLean County Soccer club scaling down to new facility

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A change of plans is in place for F.C. Central Illinois, who were originally set to build a 100-acre multi-sport complex in Normal.

Leaders with the club said they are now scaling down, and moving the future sports complex to the Sale Barn Soccer Fields, off of Main Street and Hamilton Road.

The soccer club currently plays at Community Fields off of Ireland Grove Road, but they have been trying to find a home for some time now, as the facility’s proximity to the Central Illinois Regional Airport is a concern to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Jeremy Kelley, the club’s secretary, said having a permanent facility will be a weight off their shoulders.

“This has been something that has been hanging over our club, again 15 years or so, and is a question every year, people are saying you know, ‘where are we gonna be?’ ‘Are we gonna be kicked out?’ ‘Are we gonna have to go back to the parks.’ Having that facility is huge for the stability, to kind of have that anchor and know where we’re gonna be at,” said Kelley.

He said they plan to upgrade the two existing grass fields at the Sale Barn Soccer Fields location, as well as install two turf fields.

He added that they hope to begin transitioning to the new facility by next summer.