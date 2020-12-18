Charter Oak Primary School carries on its Christmas singalong tradition, bringing joy to students and staff

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students and staff at Charter Oak Primary School in Peoria are ending this school year with a song.

On Friday, parents, kids, and teachers sang carols from their cars while tuning into a special radio station.

For students to see their teachers, it’s like seeing a rockstar right now, and so for them to just have that before we close out semester and our year, I think this brings a lot of joy and cheer,” said Principal Kathy Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says the Christmas singalong is an annual tradition at Charter Oak. She says through brainstorming and teamwork, the staff was able to carry on the singalong.

“I just think we can feel it in the air, it is heartwarming, I think everybody here is just so grateful to have each other, so we have a great community,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says it’s a special way to end a hard and abnormal school year.

“Even if we can’t exchange hugs or see our smiles, we are definitely all together and that is really what counts, so I think that brings us normalcy,” said Rodriguez.

Students also received three books as gifts from the school during the singalong. Principal Rodriguez says they were donated by the organization Look. It’s My Book!