Chicago nonprofit donates school supplies to Peoria area military families

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The nonprofit ‘Back 2 School Illinois’ partnered with ‘Operation Homefront’ Sunday afternoon. The groups distributed free school supply kits to Peoria military families.

Each kit has 30 items, all needed for the school year. On Sunday, they handed out around 200 kits. Leaders said they will also be giving out kits at 18 sites across Illinois and donating around 3,000 overall this summer to military families.

Matthew Kurtzman, the CEO of ‘Back 2 School Illinois,’ said military parents often need a hand getting school supplies for their kids. He said this is a way for them to help the men and women who serve our country.

“It’s always a special feeling for me because I know what the men and women are doing to protect our country, and so this is a small way that we can say thank you and make things a little bit easier for them,” said Kurtzman.

Back 2 School Illinois was founded in 2007. Since then, Kurtzman said they’ve given out 9 million school supply items to those in need.