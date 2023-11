NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Chiddix Junior High, 300 S. Walnut St., will not have class on Monday because of a water main break, McLean Unit School District 5 announced on its Facebook page.

The district said there was water in several classrooms and no water service to the buildings. Without water, it cannot serve lunch. Repairs are expected to take the entire day to fix.

The district also said it will update parents on after-school activities later.