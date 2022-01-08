Childers Eatery opens in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Childers Eatery, known in the Peoria area is now open for business in Tazewell County as well, with a location in East Peoria opening it’s doors this past Monday.

“The outpouring of support and gratitude to us for opening this side of the river has been really heartwarming,” said Operations Manager Rose Mosley.

She said over the years many customers in the East Peoria community have made the drive across the river to experience Childers Eatery.

“It’s been really nice to relieve them of that commute,” said Mosley.

Front of House Manager Angelina Ramirez said the restaurant has been relying on word of mouth when it comes to attracting customers, hoping to start slow and steady.

“We intentionally did that so we could work out any kinks that may have popped up along the way, and it’s so far been a pretty good week,” said Ramirez.

Mosley added, while it’s nice to be open, getting to this point wasn’t easy, as they faced supply chain issues that many businesses are experiencing.

“We were not immune to that, there were a lot of small work arounds that we had to do, products that we would typically order they were unavailable at the time, so we went with different brands or slightly different products,” said Mosley.

For first time customers, she recommends trying something new.

“We have some really interesting dishes, ethnic dishes, that you wouldn’t find anywhere else, so I always really urge people to try that, maybe get out of their comfort zone a little bit, at least one of their visits,” said Mosley.