Chillicothe businesses are seeing improvements, renovations thanks to TIF funds

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Some Chillicothe businesses and buildings are getting a facelift through TIF district funds and grants.

“Keeping the integrity and aesthetics of the historic look are so appealing,” said Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce Facilitator Molly Crusen Bishop.

The central business TIF district runs along Fourth Street from Beech to Truitt and Front Street. Some business owners are updating facades, refreshing paint, and renovating, too.

“That TIF money is used to renovate interior and or exterior of the buildings downtown back to their historic nature,” said Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce President Don White.

People can see some changes to buildings along Second Street.

“People are improving their buildings, which causes everybody else to say, ‘I think I want to improve mine,'” said White.

With the programs and grants, it’s a good deal, too.

“My cost will be $17, so that’s pretty much an incentive,” said White who also owns a building on Second Street.

Cindy Scime owns Little Shop of Hoarders. She said the changes are breathing life back into Chillicothe.

“I just am so thankful. Otherwise, these buildings would crumble, [and] they’d be a blight to the city,” said Scime.

Creating a destination for people to visit is the goal for some Chillicothe leaders.

“It makes it unique and one of a kind. There’s no other town anywhere in America that has this stretch of two blocks,” said Crusen Bishop.

TIF funding for this downtown district expires in April. The remaining money is distributed back to the taxing bodies. People can reach out to the Director of Economic Development for more information and learn more about the TIF district here. The cost of building new privately-owned buildings is not eligible for funding.