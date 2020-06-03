CIProud Workday | 06/03/20

ST. LOUIS (NEXSTAR)-- NASA is keeping tabs on a massive asteroid that’s coming closer to Earth each day. The space agency has an asteroid watch section of its website showing the next 5 approaches, which are all in the next few days.

The largest is estimated to be 1,100 feet wide, approximately the size of a football stadium. That one, named 2002 NN4, would come the closest to Earth on June 6. However, scientists don’t expect there to be a collision on Earth. It’s closest approach will be 3,160,000 miles from Earth.