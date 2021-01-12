CIProud Workday | 1/12/20

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- With President-elect Joe Biden vowing to send the American people a third stimulus check valued at $2,000 and Democrats in control of congress, it may seem like a forgone conclusion that additional direct payments are on the way. However, not all Democrats are on board.

West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, a 10-year veteran of the Senate, has indicated he's not in favor of $2,000 checks going out to most Americans. Last week he told the Washington post, “absolutely not” on the idea of direct payments with that high of a financial figure that aren't specifically targeted.