Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Black History Month
Top Stories
McLean County sees 180 new cases, Region 2 restrictions lessen
Electric car company Rivian announces new investments
Local gun stores say despite high guns sales, owners are still struggling in the industry
Video
Major damage after two-vehicle collision on War Memorial
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Kurt’s Korner
Top Stories
ISU Coach Excited for College, Prep Volleyball to Return
Video
Top Stories
High School Boys Swimmers in Central Illinois Return to Pool
Video
Top Stories
Bradley Dominates Evansville, Sweeps Season Series
Video
College Hoops Roundup For Jan. 16, 2021
Video
Gov. Pritzker, IDPH Update Guidance for Return of Prep Sports
Video
Extra Effort: Dionysius Hogan Avoids the Streets to Find Academic, Athletic Success
Video
Community
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
CIProud Workday | 1/19/21
Top Stories
Posted:
Jan 19, 2021 / 08:31 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 19, 2021 / 08:34 AM CST
Latest Local News
McLean County sees 180 new cases, Region 2 restrictions lessen
Electric car company Rivian announces new investments
Local gun stores say despite high guns sales, owners are still struggling in the industry
Video
More Local News