CIProud Workday | 1/21/21

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing person alert has just been issued for a woman who hasn't been seen or heard from for several days.

On Wednesday, Peoria Police responded to the 3500 blk of NE Brevis for a report of a missing woman, Mona R. Ellison.

Ellison was last spotted in that area.

Ellison is a 50 year old white female, five feet tall, and 110 pounds. Ellison has green eyes, and long blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen Ellison or knows anything about her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.