CIProud Workday | 1/27/22

(NEXSTAR) -- Trying to be a bit healthier as part of your New Years' resolution, but having a hard time giving up your beer? A new drink from Bud Light may be your solution.

Bud Light NEXT, the brand's first-ever zero-carb beer, is hitting the market after spending nearly 10 years in the making. The company describes it as a beer "offers the sensibility and stats of a seltzer."