CIProud Workday | 1/29/21

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Caterpillar saw decreases across the board as the fourth-quarter sales wrapped up for 2020.

The company releasing its fourth-quarter and full-year results Friday morning, with sales and revenue for the fourth-quarter of 2020 landing at $11.2 billion. The total is a 15% decrease when compared to $13.1 billion in the fourth-quarter of 2019.

Profit per share was at $1.42, which is a drop in price from last year's profit per share being at just under $2.00.

With decreases throughout 2020, Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby, said he is still proud of the efforts during the pandemic.

Full-year sales and revenues in the year of 2020 were down 22% with $41.7 billion, compared to the sales and revenue of $53.8 billion for 2019.

For the full year of 2020, the company's operating cash flow was $6.3 billion.

Liquidity continues to remain strong with an enterprise cash balance of $9.4 billion ending the year.