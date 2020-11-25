CIProud Workday | 11/25/20

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) -- It's become a tradition over the years for many families to participate in community "turkey trot" races and run 3.1 miles before stuffing their faces with bird and all the fixings later in the day.

With the surge in coronavirus cases, most races have been called off or transitioned to a virtual format. Many of those Turkey Day runs are sending out t-shirts and medals to participants and asking them to pound the pavement on their own. Participants can then submit their times online and snap a selfie with their finisher medal.