CIProud Workday | 12/16/20

CHICAGO (NewsNationNow) — A mall in Norridge, Illinois, gifted a 4-year-old boy with a Nerf gun after a video of one of their mall Santas bringing the child to tears after telling him he could not bring a Nerf gun for Christmas, saying, “no guns," went viral.

Harlem Irving Plaza sent another mall Santa to the boy’s home one day after the original December 6 incident.