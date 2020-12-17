CIProud Workday | 12/17/20

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, the McLean County Health Department reported 89 new cases of coronavirus and eight new COVID-related deaths.

The victims included a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, two men in their 70s, and a man in his 80s who were not associated with long-term care facilities. It also included one man in his 80s and another man in his 90s who were associated with long-term care facilities.