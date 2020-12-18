Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Top Stories
Unattended oven causes house fire in Peoria
Local health officials say daily average COVID-19 case count declines, no timeline for general public to receive vaccines
Video
Illinois political leaders ask for more COVID-19 testing at Pekin federal prison
Video
The Big Table wraps up discussions for 2020, implementing ideas in 2021
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Kurt’s Korner
CI Proud Summer Games
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Tahvanainen Leads Braves Past Jackson State
Video
Top Stories
Women’s Basketball Recap Thursday: ISU Wins, Bradley Falls at Home
Video
Extra Effort: Washington Panthers Raise Money to Fight Brain Cancer with Youth Clinic
Video
College Signings For Dec. 16, 2020
Video
Cockburn’s career day fuels No. 13 Illinois to blowout win over Minnesota in B1G opener
Video
Community
Pass or Fail
Home for the Holidays
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Together We Rise
Search
Search
Search
CIProud Workday | 12/18/20
Top Stories
by:
Brandon Ellis
Posted:
Dec 18, 2020 / 08:47 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 18, 2020 / 08:47 AM CST
Trending Stories
Unattended oven causes house fire in Peoria
Bloomington teen arrested after attempted armed robbery
Video
East Peoria Festival of Lights Winter Wonderland drive-thru is busy even on slow nights, causing traffic backups
Video
Read’s Sporting Goods robbed, receives outpouring support from customers
Video
Weather
Latest Local News
Unattended oven causes house fire in Peoria
Local health officials say daily average COVID-19 case count declines, no timeline for general public to receive vaccines
Video
Illinois political leaders ask for more COVID-19 testing at Pekin federal prison
Video
More Local News