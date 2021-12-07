CIProud Workday | 12/7/21

(NEXSTAR) – You remember the great Christmas tree shortage of 2020? No? Well perhaps you'll recall the shortage of 2019. What about 2018? Or 2017?

You get the point. Every year, someone warns you better hurry out to the nearest tree lot or Home Depot because it's supposedly going to be hard to find something to put those Christmas presents under. To figure out what's behind this never-ending tree supply issue, we turned to the experts at the National Christmas Tree Association.