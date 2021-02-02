CIProud Workday | 2/2/21

O'FALLON, Ill. -- Love is in the air! An 'inseparable' couple who has been married for 63 years were separated after they were both hospitalized with COVID-19, but thanks to caring nurses at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Illinois, Terry Martinez, 86, and her husband Frank Martinez, 93 were reunited and treated to a special dinner date.

"As soon as we rolled him into her room, he said 'oh sweetheart you look beautiful'", said Kim Presson, a nurse at St. Elizabeth's Hospital.