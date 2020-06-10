CIProud Workday | 6/10/20

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)-- Blood donors are needed to meet an urgent need for local hospitals. The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) donates blood directly to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health.

In March and April, local hospitals reduced patient care options to prioritize response to the COVID-19 pandemic. By postponing elective surgeries, demand for blood components dropped by approximately 40% compared to normal levels. Now that the hospital has returned to performing surgeries, a reduction of blood drives due to COVID-19 has created a shortfall for the needed supply.