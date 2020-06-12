CIProud Workday | 6/12/20

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) -- Two area squad cars were hit by an intoxicated man on Bittersweet Rd in Washington late Thursday evening.

Fon du Lac Park Police Chief Mike Johnson said officers from the Fon du Lac Park District PD and Tazewell County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the area of Bittersweet Rd to look for lost hikers. As officers were coming out of the woods, they heard a crash and saw that the intoxicated man lost control of his vehicle and hit both squad cars.