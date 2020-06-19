CIProud Workday | 6/19/20

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) - The Community Foundation of Central Illinois (CFCI) awarded the second round of grants totaling $69,825 to multiple local organizations.

Funds for the Central Illinois Disaster Recovery Fund grants come from the Caterpillar Foundation, the Charles S. and Millicent P. Brown Family Foundation, Homefield Energy, Compeer Financial, and Hasselberg Grebe Snodgrass Urban & Wentworth. Those receiving financial aid from the recovery funds are: