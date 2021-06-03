CIProud Workday | 6/3/21

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, as President Joe Biden announced a “month of action” Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday.

Biden promoted an early summer sprint of incentives and a slew of new steps to ease barriers and make getting shots more appealing to those who haven't received them — essential to his plans to get 70% of adults partially vaccinated by Independence Day and return the nation to a sense of normalcy this summer.