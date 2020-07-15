CIProud Workday | 7/15/20

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Peoria Charter Coach announced another round of layoffs Wednesday, reducing its workforce from 140 employees in March to eight employees.

A statement on the company's Facebook said they have reached out to several politicians for financial help, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) as well as Reps. Darin LaHood (IL-18) and Cheri Bustos (IL-17).