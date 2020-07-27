CIProud Workday | 7/27/20

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Peoria Police have arrested a man investigators say was involved in two shootings and a theft-related incident.

According to a news release, Laison March, 22, is facing charges from the three incidents, including resisting/obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, no FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, and theft. He also was found to be wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant.