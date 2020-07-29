CIProud Workday | 7/29/20

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A suspect in the January shooting deaths of three teens in Des Moines has been arrested in Illinois, police said.

Leontreal Jones, 17, was arrested Tuesday in Peoria, Illinois, on robbery warrants out of Iowa, Des Moines police said in a news release. Des Moines detectives have traveled to Peoria and expect Jones to be extradited to Iowa soon, police said.