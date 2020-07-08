CIProud Workday | 7/8/20

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) ― As the 2019 tax filing and payment deadline approaches, the IRS reminds taxpayers and businesses that 2019 income tax liabilities as well as postponed April 15 and June 15, 2020, estimated tax payments are due July 15, 2020. This postponement provided temporary tax relief in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taxpayers who owe a 2019 income tax liability, as well as estimated tax for 2020, must make two separate payments on or by July 15, 2020: One for their 2019 income tax liability and one for their 2020 estimated tax payments. The two estimated tax payments can be combined into a single payment.