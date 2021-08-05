CIProud Workday | 8/5/21

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) -- Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) sat down with Eyewitness News' Eric Wilson to discuss his participation in the Jan 6th Commission, his reaction to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's latest mask mandate for K-12 students, and what lies ahead in his career.

Kinzinger serves on the House Select Committee, which seeks to uncover the truth of what happened on Jan. 6, when a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters and anti-government extremists stormed the Capitol amid the certification of the Electoral College vote in favor of President Joe Biden.