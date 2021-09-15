CIProud Workday | 9/15/21

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Tensions ran high at the Peoria Park District's "Talk About it Tuesday at Cyd's in the Park," Sept. 14, as community members voiced concerns over the potential Donovan Park Pavilion project.

The non-profit organization Pavilion Arts Centre first proposed the 18-acre performing arts center to the Peoria Park board in Oct. 2019. The proposal was brought up again in Oct. 2020.