CIProud Workday | 9/22/21

OQUAWKA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Bob Larson and Tom McIntyre are back with another excellent adventure, and this time, it’s the story of how a dead elephant changed life in a small town and kick-started the career of a Hollywood writer, director, and producer.

Oquawka, IL is the county seat for Henderson County, situated on the Mississippi River. With a population of about 1,400 folks, it's a sleepy river town with a fascinating history.