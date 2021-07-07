City of Bloomington Hub looks to continue improving services for residents and businesses

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been nearly 2 months since the City of Bloomington established “The Hub” in the downtown Government Center.

The Hub was created so residents and business owners would have easier access when it comes to things like applying for a business license, paying a bill, requesting a police report, even getting a library card.

“Before, you had residents and businesses kind of going all over the city to get the services that they needed, and often times having to see multiple offices or departments in order to accomplish that one thing that they were doing,” said City Clerk Leslie Yocum.

She added, foot traffic increases at The Hub every day, and while feedback has been mostly positive, staff members have learned from the criticism they’ve gotten, like how to better direct people to their online services.

Yocum said another city department will be added to The Hub next month.

“Someone from EDC, Economic and Community Development will be joining us, that was planned for August and that’s still the plan as of right now,” said Yocum.

She said the addition of that department will only increase the services they will be able to offer.