CityLink in Peoria honors Rosa Parks with reserved seats

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink in Peoria honored Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks on what would have been her 108th birthday.

Thursday, Feb. 4, CityLink reserved a seat to recognize Parks on each fixed bus route, an annual tradition for the transportation service.

In 1955, Parks became well-known for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white passenger due to segregation in Alabama. This later led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

CityLink’s Marketing and Community Outreach Coordinator, Emily Watson, said the company hopes reserving a seat reminds people of her work.

“We think especially for the younger generation to remind them of what she did and what she stood for and the fact that she was such a big Civil Rights pioneer. We just want people when they see that to just have her in their mind for that day,” Watson said.

CityLink has also placed Black History Month signage on the side of buses for the entirety of February.