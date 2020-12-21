CityLink to resume fare collection

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning January 4, CityLink passengers will start paying a fare to ride the bus again.

“The decision to resume collecting fares is a result of the new operator/driver barriers that have been installed on the CityLink fixed-route buses over the past several weeks. We believe these barriers will provide added protection and eliminate the physical contact required between operators and passengers,” said CityLink General Manager Doug Roelfs. “The Transit Center lobby will also reopen to the public, so our passengers have a place to safely get out of the elements and inclement weather. We want to thank our passengers for their patience in the last several months as we navigate these uncertain times.”

The Transit Center lobby will also reopen to the public on January 4.

If you activated a 30-day pass when the suspension of fare collection began March 17, you will be reissued, according to the CityLink. Passengers will need to bring their expired pass to the Transit Center during normal business hours.