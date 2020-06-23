CityLink to resume regularly scheduled bus routes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink bus service will continue normal operation hours for bus routes starting Friday, June 29, 2020, though the Transit Center lobby will remain closed to the public.

The public transportation service is proceeding due to the lifted regulations in Phase 4 Gov. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan. Passengers will still be required to wear face coverings before boarding buses and using all services.

Fare collection will remain suspended on all services. Non-ADA passengers will be asked to enter and exit through the rear door of buses. Buses will still sanitize and deep-clean all vehicles and facilities daily.

CityLink General Manager Doug Roelfs said the decision came after ensuring that passengers will not have their health compromised.

““Since Governor Pritzker is entering Illinois into Phase 4 of the ‘Restore Illinois’ plan, we have made the decision to resume our regularly scheduled fixed route bus service and operating hours,” Roelf said. “We have continuously monitored this situation and have made decisions based on CDC guidelines and those mandated by the State of Illinois. We want the community to know that CityLink is a clean and safe transportation option that they can count on.”

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Stay Connected