CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Summer Camp Music Festival 2022 officially comes to a close in Chillicothe, and now officials are dealing with the aftermath.

Thousands packed Three Sisters Park for the nationally-known festival over the weekend. On Monday, hundreds were still packing up and making their way back home.

Chillicothe police chief Scott Mettille says… the partnership with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office helped monitor the event. He said the festival puts Chillicothe on the map, although there are still mixed feelings about the event.

“There are some individuals that are not real crazy about summer camp, whether it be because of all the traffic coming through town or the misconception that all that’s coming in are people with drugs and things like that, but I would say overall in the community of Chillicothe the majority is really receptive of it,” Mettille said.

Many festival-goers left behind tents and trash on the way out, but Mettille said Summer Camp’s coordinators will begin to clean up efforts once the park is safely cleared out.

“Once they get everyone out and everything else then basically they shut the park down to the public, and then they hire a private company to come in, and they start removing all the garbage, all the items, and things like that,” Mettille said. “So within about ten days to two weeks, Three Sisters Park will look exactly like it did before Summer Camp even arrived.”