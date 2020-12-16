Collision alert issued for Peoria County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Peoria County is under a collision alert, along with the City of Peoria due to slippery conditions with Wednesday morning's snowfall.

Citizens that are involved in a crash where no one is injured are being requested to exchange information and report the crash in person to the records bureau at the Peoria County Sheriff's Office as soon as reasonably possible.

Any crash in Peoria County should be reported within 48 hours of happening. The Sheriff's office can be found at 301 N Maxwell Road.

Any crash that occurs in the City of Peoria should be reported within 36 hours of happening to the Peoria Police Department at 600 SW Adams Street.