PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has issued a traffic collision alert for Peoria County.
Citizens that are involved in a crash where no one is injured are being requested to exchange information and report the crash in person to the records bureau at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office as soon as reasonably possible.
The crash should be reported within 48 hours of happening.
The Sheriff’s office can be found at 301 N Maxwell Road.
Collision alert issued for Peoria County
