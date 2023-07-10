CHICAGO (WMBD) — There is a combined prize total of $1.174 billion waiting to be won from the Illinois Lottery.

According to an Illinois Lottery press release, the Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing has risen to $675 million dollars, which is the ninth largest in the game’s history.

Also for Monday’s drawing, the Lotto jackpot is at $19.1 million, which is the largest Lotto jackpot of the year and the second largest in almost five years.

The Mega Millions jackpot is sitting at $480 million for Tuesday evening’s drawing, which is the second largest jackpot of 2023.

An Illinois Lottery player matched all five Powerball numbers to win $1 million on Saturday. The winning ticket was purchased at FasMart, located at 15766 Manchester Rd. in South Beloit, IL. The winning numbers in the July 8 drawing were: 7-23-24-32-43.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been six Illinoisans that have won prizes of $1 million or more after playing the Mega Millions and Powerball games.