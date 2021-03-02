Farmington bar and restaurant temporarily closes after busy weekend

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The doors are open again at a Farmington restaurant after brief shutdown for a good reason.

“Thursday, Friday, Saturday, it was crazy busy,” said Ashley Waddle, one of the owners of Ashers Bar and Grille.

The restaurant was temporarily closed Sunday after getting slammed with orders over the weekend.

“It would have been easier for me to tell you what we did have than what we didn’t have,” said Russell Spencer, one of the owners of Ashers Bar and Grille.

Waddle and Spencer said many of their popular dishes sold out.

“We have people coming from miles and like hundreds of miles away to try the tenderloins,” said Waddle.

The busy weekend was a change of pace during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ashers opened at the start of it.

“We were about to do our grand opening and then the pandemic hit. And we were like, ‘Do we open for carryout or do we open our doors at all?'” said Waddle.

The pair said it’s been a challenging year, as restrictions limited their business.

“If we had known there was going to be a pandemic, we would have never opened, but we were already fully invested,” said Waddle.

Now, they hope the rush continues.

“At the same time, we’re still fighting through everything and the pandemic and everything else,” said Spencer.

Spencer said it’s bittersweet to see success while the pandemic has forced some small businesses to close forever.

“While we’re flourishing, there are businesses that aren’t making it,” said Spencer.

The owners said the Farmington community and surrounding areas have been supportive of the business.

They said they hope to reopen patio seating in the coming weeks to add additional capacity.