Connect Transit preview electric busses, rolling out early 2022

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Leaders with Connect Transit in Bloomington-Normal recently previewed their upcoming electric bus fleet, set to roll out early 2022.

Connect Transit General Manager David Braun said the process to get the electric busses started in 2017, stemming from a need to begin replacing their now 18-year-old busses.

“This is really gonna be a benefit to our passengers, by replacing these old vehicles with very modern electric vehicles that are quiet, produce less emissions,” said Braun.

Braun said they were able to get funding for the busses with the help of local legislators, through a Low or No Emission Vehicle Program grant.

“This will be our first four vehicles that’ll be delivered in the next few weeks, and then we’ll get another eight vehicles by the end of next summer,” said Braun. “So it’s very exciting to replace 12 of our aging fleet with this ultra-modern service.”

He added, they will take some time with the vehicles before rolling them out for the public to use.

“We’ll likely commission the busses during December, and then train our employees during the month of January, so we’ll be rolling out the busses to the community in February,” said Braun.