NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — Connect Transit is getting $13,076,800 from the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration under its Buses and Bus Facilities Program.

The public transportation company is looking to modernize its services.

“This award will allow Connect Transit to continue our mission to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve,” said general manager David Braun in a press release. “With these funds, we plan to introduce an innovative on-demand service to underserved areas, expand workforce development efforts, and continue transitioning our fleet from diesel to battery-electric.”

The grant allows the transit company to buy micro-transit vehicles, that they hope to have in service by the end of 2023. The smaller vehicles will be used for on-demand services giving neighborhoods access to better transportation.

Connect transit will also use the money to buy five battery-electric buses, which will replace five diesel buses in 2024.

In addition to the electric buses funds will be used to upgrade the facility by 2024. Connect transit the transition into new technologies allows for more money to recruit and train new employees.

Connect Transit’s project was one of 50 that were provided $546 million in federal funding.



