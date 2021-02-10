Country singer will still perform in Peoria after yelling the “N-word”

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Reinforcing racism or turning a blind eye. Comments are floating around social media after news surfaced that country singer Morgan Wallen will still perform in one of the city’s summer music events.

The 27-year-old singer has been caught up in controversy after he was recorded shouting the n-word outside of his Nashville home last week. TMZ published the video on Feb. 2.

Since then, the music industry has been quickly freezing him out with both of his record labels suspending his contract indefinitely, multiple radio stations dropping his music, CMT removing his performances from its platforms, and the Academy of Country Music disqualifying him from the CMA’s award cycle.

However, Wallen is still scheduled to perform at Tailgate N’ Tallboys on June 3 in Peoria. This decision is causing mixed reactions.

“I’m excited,” Cailie Bunting, Wallen’s fan, said. “We’ve been waiting to see him for so long.”

Marvin Hightower, Peoria’s NAACP president, had a different take.

“This is not good for the Peoria community,” Hightower said. “They either don’t know, don’t show, or just don’t care whether or not he said this and what harm it will do to our community as we’re trying to move forward.”

Hightower said he’s 100% against using the n-word, saying the NAACP buried the slur in 2007. He said it’s unacceptable for the community to welcome an artist who uses racial slurs, especially after the nation’s recent civil unrest.

“The city of Peoria must make diversity a priority and using someone or having someone come in that has used this word will definitely take us back 50 years,” Hightower said. “The only thing I want to hear is them [Tailgate N’ Tallboys] saying is ‘he won’t be a part of this lineup.”

Bunting, who said this will be her first concert since the pandemic started, said she understands the negative response Wallen’s getting, but she’s able to separate the music from the artist.

“It’s definitely disappointing to hear him say that language and he should have known better,” Bunting said. “But he’s human and he’s a great singer.”

Bunting’s not the only one who feels this way.

According to Rolling Stone, Wallen’s digital sales have skyrocketed in the midst of the controversy. He’s since apologized for using the slur saying “words can truly hurt a person and at my core, that’s not what I’m okay with.”

“People make mistakes,” Bunting said. “I’m just excited to see him play some of my favorite songs.”

While Bunting counting down the days until the show, Hightower said he’s hoping city leaders will help put a stop to it.

“The city officials, the powers that be should not allow this to happen without speaking up about it,” Hightower said. “The city of Peoria should not tolerate it.”

The venue hosting the show Louisville Slugger Sports Complex has referred WMBD’s questions to USA Concerts & Events. They haven’t responded for comment.