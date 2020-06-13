COVID-19 cases in Tri-County area near 500

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County area has nearly 500 COVID-19 cases, the Peoria City/County Health Department released Saturday.

In Peoria, there are 383 positive cases, 89 in Tazewell and 25 in Woodford County, bringing the total to 497. No new deaths were reported, keeping the total at 27.

Peoria has 19 deaths, Tazewell has six and Woodford County has two deaths.

As of Saturday, 241 people have recovered from the virus. There are 110 people at home isolating and 13 people are being treated at a local hospital.