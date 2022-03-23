BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Leaders with OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington said they currently only have two patients hospitalized with Covid-19, and at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, leaders said since Tuesday, they only have three.

Dr. Rick Anderson, Chief Medical Officer at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center said he believes the Covid-19 Omicron variant is slowing down, after coming through so dramatically.

“And thankfully enough people are vaccinated, and enough people have had omicron, that the virus has got no other places to go, to reproduce and continue this current pandemic surge,” said Dr. Anderson.

Both he and Dr. John Weiland, Chief Medical Officer with Carle BroMenn Medical Center, added although a sub-variant of omicron BA.2 has been identified, health experts don’t believe it will be responsible for another surge.

“So far, there’s not anymore severity of the disease, and it is sensitive to the current vaccines,” said Dr. Weiland.

“The test positivity rates are still under 3% so, you know when they get below 2%, we really feel good that the virus is very hard to replicate, and starting to go away,” said Dr. Anderson.

Both leaders said health experts are not yet classifying Covid as an endemic.

“By endemic, it just means that the virus is in the population, that it lives among us, that it will continue to have levels of activity, and at least for the near future will not really disappear from the world stage,” said Dr. Weiland.

Both leaders still encourage vaccines to protect from severe symptoms of Covid-19, as well as regular testing for symptomatic people.