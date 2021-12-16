PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria fire crews worked to free an occupant trapped inside a pickup truck after a head-on collision early Thursday morning.
Peoria Firefighters and Peoria Paramedics responded to a crash between a semi-truck and pickup truck on the westbound lane of I-74 near War Memorial Dr just before 1:00 a.m.
When crews arrived on the scene they found the occupant of the pickup truck trapped inside the vehicle.
Additional firefighters were called to the scene to help extract the victim from the vehicle. The occupant of the pickup truck was given advanced life support care and sent to a local hospital. Batallion Chief Tom Sander said the driver could possibly have life-threatening injuries.
The occupant of the semi-truck reportedly complained of no injuries and refused medical care.
Both vehicles sustained major damage from the collision.
Crash on I-74 sends one to hospital
