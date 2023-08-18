Creamy Dill Corn Salad

This salad contains in-season produce to make the most out of the end-of-summer season!

Ingredients

3 large ears of corn, shucked

⅓ cup chopped white onion

½ cup diced cucumber

½ cup diced cherry tomatoes

¼ cup light sour cream

2 Tablespoons light mayonnaise

2 teaspoons dried dill weed or 2 Tablespoons fresh dill weed

½ teaspoon granulated white sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

Directions

1. Fill a large stockpot halfway with water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add corn and cook for 4–6 minutes, rotating corn midway through cooking. Remove from water and let cool.

2. Cut corn kernels off of ears of corn and place in a medium bowl. Add remaining ingredients and stir to combine.

Serves 7