Delta terminating services at Peoria airport

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Delta will no longer be offering flights from the General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport.

Delta petitioned in May to suspend service to all destinatons from Peoria. This took effect in June.

Recently Delta informed the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Peoria that as of last week, the suspension was now a termination.

Recently, PIA had experienced a record-setting year in 2019 with 689,416 passengers

traveling to and from PIA.

“While it doesn’t change anything in the short term, we will have to work hard with the

business community to attract Delta back to PIA,” said Gene Olson, Director of Airports

for Metropolitan Airport Authority of Peoria. “The community recently showed great

support to help us attract Nashville service on Allegiant. We will need to see that same

type of community backing in order to entice Delta back in the future.”

