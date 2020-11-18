Denis Cyr seeking re-election for Peoria 5th District councilman

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria councilman is hoping to retain his seat at city hall as more people announce their candidacy for local offices.

Denis Cyr, who’s represented the 5th District over the past four years, said he’s now seeking a second term.

Cyr, a former professional hockey player and businessman, formally made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a news conference at his own home.

“Together, we have accomplished so much in the last four years, however, we know the work is far from being done,” Cry said. “We are in a critical juncture within our city, our state, and our nation. In these times it is imperative that in the fifth district we have a strong proven leader as elected officials.”

He said since being elected in 2017, he’s proud of his transparency and his “100%” communication response with those in his district and wants to continue that going forward.

“You have a right to know how your tax dollars are being spent and to be heard from your elected officials,” Cyr said. “Government must reflect the will of the people, not the other way around.”

Cyr stressed the importance of supporting the local economy that’s taken a hit due to the pandemic.

“What we need to do is be friendly to businesses, try to cut down on all kinds of fees that we have, and then after that, there’s a lot of things that are just outside our control,” Cry said.

He said what matters to him and what guides his work as a councilman is what is right for his community.

Cyr is currently running against insurance agent Ryan Hite.