BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Disney fans rejoice! In April, Grossinger Motors Arena will be hosting Disney on Ice, featuring Frozen and Encanto.

Olaf will be narrating the story of Frozen while the characters skate across the stage.

After the Frozen adventure, Mirabel will narrate the story of Encanto as fans go on the adventure with the Madrigal family for the first time ever.

The shows will occur Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m., Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 14 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets are available for sale starting Nov. 14 at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the box office.