PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether you have cats or dogs, our four-legged friends can be one of the most important parts of our lives. But which do Illinois residents prefer?

A 2021 report from Animalpatient.com, compiled information from each state to determine which pet each state preferred in the dog vs. cat debate.

According to the study, Illinois leans toward dogs in the debate:

31% of Illinois households own a dog compared to 21% of households owning cats.

In Illinois, there are 2.23 million dogs compared to 1.84 million cats.

In Illinois, 72% of dog/cat health searches on Google are for dogs.

Some additional information the study found: