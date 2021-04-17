Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market goes outdoors early for Spring Fever Market

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On what was supposed to be the last day of indoor season for the Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market, Saturday’s market went outside anyway.

People enjoyed the market outside of the McLean County Museum of History, while the typical indoor site Grossinger Motors Arena is being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

“We kind of got bumped from our normal location due to the COVID vaccinations, so we just decided to put a fun spin on it, and make it a spring fever market,” said Samantha Mlot, Downtown Development Specialist.

Drue Van Meter, who sells gluten free products with her business ‘The Recipe Girls,’ said the farmers’ market is important, especially for those looking to grow their business.

“Without the farmers’ market, I wouldn’t have been able to start my business whatsoever,” said Van Meter.

She said the market helped her get her businesses name out, and grow her customers.

“I now have like a thousand likes on Facebook, just so much activity here, and so much marketing is available here too,” said Van Meter.

Drake Parker, with Middle Fork Farm, sells vegetables at the market, and said being able to interact with customers, is often what brings them back.

“This is our fourth year being here, from that first year we’ve had a lot of the same, repeat customers, they come back every weekend, you’re on a first name basis with these people and it’s always nice when spring comes back around and you get to see faces you haven’t seen in months,” said Parker.

Outdoor season for the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market starts in May.